Modi, Trump want bilateral trade talks to re-start soon: Official

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
India-US trade talks at the level of Trade Ministers is likely to re-start soon with US President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi deciding to move things ahead as soon as possible following their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 talks in France this week, a government official said.
“The Ministry of External Affairs has indicated to the Commerce Ministry the decision taken by PM Modi and US President Trump at their meeting in France. Now it has to prepare for the talks,” a government official told BusinessLine.
The two countries were negotiating a trade deal to address mutual concerns in areas of trade and investment when the talks got derailed following Washington’s decision to withdraw the Generalised System of Preferences Scheme for India in June depriving Indian exporters duty-free access to the US market for over 3,000 goods.
New Delhi, which had been putting off imposition of tit-for-tat tariffs on the US as a retaliation for unilateral tariffs imposed on its steel and aluminium by Washington last year, went ahead and notified additional import tariffs on 28 items from the US, including apples and walnuts.
“We hope that this time the trade talks do re-start in proper earnest and don’t fizzle out like the last attempt. It is important for US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to meet to put life back into the discussions,” another official said.
When Trump and Modi had met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June, they had agreed to resume the trade talks. In fact Trump had said that a “very big trade deal’’ with India was on the cards.
However, a meeting between a team of officials from the USTR’s office and the Indian Commerce Ministry in July remained inconclusive.
Trump has been putting pressure on India to bring down the trade deficit between the two countries by importing more from the US.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...