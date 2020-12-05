Modi urges Pan IITians to ‘Give back to India’

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has urged the PanIITians to share more of their ideas and inputs on how we can mark 75 years of our freedom.
"Two years later, in 2022, India marks 75 years since Independence. I urge the PanIIT movement to set an even higher benchmark on "Giving back to India.'' I urge you to share more of your ideas and inputs on how we can mark 75 years of our freedom. You could share your views MyGov. Or, you can share it directly with me on the Narendra Modi App," he said while speaking at Pan IIT Global Summit.
The collective force of the PanIIT movement can add momentum to India's dream of becoming an Aatmnirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. At some critical turning points in the history of independent India, the Indian diaspora across the world had put their faith in a resurgent India, he said.
"They became Ambassadors of a New India. Their voice was critical in ensuring that the world understood India's view-points in the right spirit. Your efforts for your alma mater are well known and inspiring. I know that many of you mentor your juniors in choosing the right career paths - whether in academia or industry. Today, many of them want to start their own ventures," Modi further said.
He said that the number of IITs is also growing now - nearly two dozen - and the number of students and alumni have also grown. "At the same time, we have ensured that the brand of IITs has only become stronger. We in India are strongly committed to promote science and technology education in India," he added.
PM Modi said that lately, a ‘hackathon culture’ seems to be developing in India, and young minds providing outstanding solutions to national as well as global problems.
In these testing times of Covid-19 also, India has got record investment. Much of this investment has come in the tech sector. Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner, Modi said.
"The post Covid-19 order will be about: Re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating and re-inventing in almost every field. This, along with a series of economic reforms is what will re-energise our planet. It will ensure 'Ease of Living' and positively impact the poor as well as marginalised," he added.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...