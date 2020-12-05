Modi urges Pan IITians to ‘Give back to India’

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has urged the PanIITians to share more of their ideas and inputs on how we can mark 75 years of our freedom.

"Two years later, in 2022, India marks 75 years since Independence. I urge the PanIIT movement to set an even higher benchmark on "Giving back to India.'' I urge you to share more of your ideas and inputs on how we can mark 75 years of our freedom. You could share your views MyGov. Or, you can share it directly with me on the Narendra Modi App," he said while speaking at Pan IIT Global Summit.

The collective force of the PanIIT movement can add momentum to India's dream of becoming an Aatmnirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. At some critical turning points in the history of independent India, the Indian diaspora across the world had put their faith in a resurgent India, he said.

"They became Ambassadors of a New India. Their voice was critical in ensuring that the world understood India's view-points in the right spirit. Your efforts for your alma mater are well known and inspiring. I know that many of you mentor your juniors in choosing the right career paths - whether in academia or industry. Today, many of them want to start their own ventures," Modi further said.

He said that the number of IITs is also growing now - nearly two dozen - and the number of students and alumni have also grown. "At the same time, we have ensured that the brand of IITs has only become stronger. We in India are strongly committed to promote science and technology education in India," he added.

PM Modi said that lately, a ‘hackathon culture’ seems to be developing in India, and young minds providing outstanding solutions to national as well as global problems.

In these testing times of Covid-19 also, India has got record investment. Much of this investment has come in the tech sector. Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner, Modi said.

"The post Covid-19 order will be about: Re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating and re-inventing in almost every field. This, along with a series of economic reforms is what will re-energise our planet. It will ensure 'Ease of Living' and positively impact the poor as well as marginalised," he added.