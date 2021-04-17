Modi urges Saints to keep Kumbh symbolic to fight Covid

In view of alarming surge in Covid 19 cases particularly after the two Royal Baths (Shahi Snaan) that took place on April 12 and April 14, in which around 48 lakh people reportedly took part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Poojya Swamy Avdheshanand Giri Ji to keep the Kumbh symbolic.

Modi tweeted that in his telephonic conversation with Swamy, he requested him to keep Kumbh symbolic from now on as two Shahi Snans have already taken place, as this will strengthen the fight against the pandemic. He also enquired about the health of all the Sants and thanked the Sant Samaj for their full cooperation with the administration.

In his reply to Modi, Swamy Avdheshanand Giri Ji tweeted that he respects the request of the Prime Minister and asked the devotees to not come for Snan in large numbers and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour and follow rules.

Fresh Covid 19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Saturday. Saturday’s tally of new Covid cases – 2,34,692 cases - till 8:00 am- comes as number of daily new cases are soaring in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi among others, according to the official data of Union Health Ministry.

The numbers are on rise even after the government’s vaccination drive started on April 1 is at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered all across India reached nearly 12 crore on Saturday at 11,99,37,641 with 30,04,544 vaccines given till 8 am.