Modi, Xi Jinping praise Tamil Nadu Government for arrangements

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were of lavish praise to the Tamil Nadu Government for the arrangements made for the second informal summit held on Friday and Saturday.

"A special thank you to my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. As always, their warmth and hospitality was outstanding. It’s always a delight to be among the people of this dynamic state. I also thank the Government of TN for their efforts in organising the Summit in Mamallapuram," said Modi in a tweet.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to all political parties and socio-cultural organisations of Tamil Nadu for the support and hospitality during the India-China Informal Summit in beautiful Mamallapuram," he said in another tweet.

Chinese President Jinping said, "We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality given by Indian and Tamil Nadu governments. We will cherish the friendly sentiment of Tamil Nadu people towards Chinese people and government. This will be a memorable experience for me and us."