Modi, Xi to discuss international, regional issues in a private meeting

Following last evening's relaxed atmosphere with a guided tour of the famous monuments of Mamallapuram and cultural programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit across the table on Saturday for some serious business.

Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi will have a private meeting in the morning at the Fisherman's Cove hotel on the beach at Kovalam. This will be followed by high level bilateral talks between delegates of the two countries.

In the second informal summit (after Wuhan in China last year) at Mamalllapuram on Friday evening, both the leaders spent quality time over dinner and discussed a range of issues, including terrorism, radicalisation, investment, trade and on their nation's visions, said India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Both the leaders expressed concern over terrorism and radicalisation, and agreed to jointly work to fight them, Gokhle told mediapersons in a late-night press conference on Friday after the first day of the two-day informal summit between the two leaders in Mamalllapuram.

They spent nearly five hours together on Friday evening, which was well above the original plan. The personal rapport that had been developed in their previous meetings was visible during the tour of Mamalllapuram, said Gokhale.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance cultural tie-ups and knowledge sharing, and also spoke about the ancient trade links that existed between the two nations.

Gokhale said Modi appreciated the efforts of Tamil Nadu Government in organising the event at Mamallapuram. On his part, Jinping said he was overwhelmed at the welcome reception given to him at the airport and also at the arrangements made by the State government. On Saturday the discussions will be on international and regional issues, he said.