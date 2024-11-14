In the final stretch of his election campaign in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted a three-pronged approach. He showcased the development initiatives led by both the State and Central governments, launched sharp critiques at the Congress for allegedly pushing a divisive caste census agenda, and warned voters about Congress’ purportedly pro-Muslim policies. Modi’s strategy was aimed at consolidating support and drawing clear contrasts as the election day approached.

At his final election rally in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that terrorist activities had ceased since he took office. “There was a time when people lived in fear, uncertain if they would see their families again. Today, after years of my government, people feel secure,” he said. “This difference exists because back then, Congress was in power. Now, it’s Modi.” He warned that the masterminds of terrorism know that if they challenge India, “Modi will find them even in patal (the underworld)“.

Modi accused the Congress and its allies of opposing the construction of the Ram Mandir, insulting freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar, and coining the term “saffron terrorism”. He highlighted the significant development of Mumbai’s infrastructure under BJP’s governance and invoked Bal Thackeray’s legacy and contribution to the city, while asserting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had never acknowledged Thackeray’s efforts.

Communal divides

Earlier, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Marathwada, Modi alleged that Congress had praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and echoed Pakistan’s rhetoric, accusing them of seeking to reintroduce Article 370. He pointed to Maharashtra’s success in attracting the highest FDI this year due to the State’s pro-development policies and assured farmers of better prices for their crops.

In Panvel, Modi reiterated that Congress aimed to create divisions among SCs, STs, OBCs, and Adivasis and jeopardise their reservation rights, rallying the crowd with the slogan, “Eak hai toh safe hai” (Unity is Safety). He also accused Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and its architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar, by failing to implement it in Jammu and Kashmir.

Avoiding direct attacks on Pawar and Thackeray

Interestingly, Modi refrained from directly targeting NCP President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Although he subtly criticised Uddhav during the Mumbai rally, he made no mention of Pawar. This was notable since, during the previous Lok Sabha elections, Modi’s comment referring to Pawar as a “bhatakti atma” (wandering soul) had backfired, earning Pawar widespread sympathy across Maharashtra.

Despite Modi’s extensive campaign across the State, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar—Sharad Pawar’s nephew who recently entered an alliance with the BJP—did not request a rally by Modi in the Baramati constituency.