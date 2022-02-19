hamburger

News

Molnupiravir drug Phase III trials positive: Hetero

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Hyderabad, February 19 | Updated on: Feb 19, 2022

Molnupiravir along with Standard of Care (SoC) reduces the risk of hospitalisation by over 65 per cent

Pharma major Hetero has said that Phase III trials of its Movfor (Molnupiravir), an investigational oral antiviral Covid-19 medicine, are positive.

The results, presented as an Oral Abstract at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) held virtually this week, has demonstrated that Molnupiravir along with Standard of Care (SoC) reduced the risk of hospitalisation by over 65 per cent, compared to SoC alone.

Also Read
Covid-19: Hetero launches Movfor, Molnupiravir capsules to treat high-risk adult patients

“Early viral clearance (negative RT-PCR) and significant clinical improvement were observed within 5 days of administering the antiviral drug. There were no fatalities reported during the study,” the company has said in a statement.

The study enrolled 1,218 eligible patients within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms and were administered with Molnupiravir capsules (800 mg twice daily) for five days.

The SoC medication was administered thru the period as defined by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its guidelines during the medication.

Hetero  has tied up with MSD last year for the manufacturing and distribution of the drug. Under this licensing deal, Hetero was allowed to expand access of Molnupiravir in India and in other low-and middle-income countries, after getting necessary approvals from the respective local regulatory agencies.

Published on February 19, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you