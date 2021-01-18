Monday scorecard: Close to 1.5 lakh receive Covid shot

As many as 1,48,266 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 25 States and Union Territories on Monday, taking the total number of those inoculated against Covid-19 to 3,81,305 so far, said a top Health Ministry official here.

There were two deaths among those who received vaccines; both got the jab on Saturday. In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, a 53-year-old man died of cardiopulmonary issues (but a post-mortem carried out by a board of three doctors said the death was not due to the vaccination). Similarly, in Karnataka’s Bellary district, a 43-year-old man died also due to cardiopulmonary issues. His post mortem result is yet to come, said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary at the Ministry said.

There have been a total of 7,704 vaccination sessions till date.

State-wise numbers

The maximum number of vaccine administrations on Monday were in Karnataka, with 36,888, followed by Odisha (22,579) and West Bengal (11,588). Another State where the inoculation crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday was Telangana, with 10,358 receiving the shot.

According to Agnani, there were 580 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), of which only seven required hospitalisation. Three cases were in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. Two of them in the capital have already been discharged.