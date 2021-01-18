Monday scorecard: Close to 1.5 lakh receive Covid shot

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
As many as 1,48,266 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 25 States and Union Territories on Monday, taking the total number of those inoculated against Covid-19 to 3,81,305 so far, said a top Health Ministry official here.
There were two deaths among those who received vaccines; both got the jab on Saturday. In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, a 53-year-old man died of cardiopulmonary issues (but a post-mortem carried out by a board of three doctors said the death was not due to the vaccination). Similarly, in Karnataka’s Bellary district, a 43-year-old man died also due to cardiopulmonary issues. His post mortem result is yet to come, said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary at the Ministry said.
There have been a total of 7,704 vaccination sessions till date.
The maximum number of vaccine administrations on Monday were in Karnataka, with 36,888, followed by Odisha (22,579) and West Bengal (11,588). Another State where the inoculation crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday was Telangana, with 10,358 receiving the shot.
According to Agnani, there were 580 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), of which only seven required hospitalisation. Three cases were in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. Two of them in the capital have already been discharged.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
It assumes significance in the backdrop of some expected changes in the structure
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...