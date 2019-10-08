Monsoon may start to withdraw in next two days, says IMD

Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the South-West monsoon from parts of North-West India in the next two days, an India Met Department (IMD) outlook said.

The signature feature of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower and mid-levels of the atmosphere, which suppresses cloud-building and rainfall, could likely get established over the region during this period.

According to the IMD, the South-West monsoon is likely to withdraw from major parts of North-West and Central India by October 15.

Wind circulation

An anti-cyclone represents clock-wise movement of air, or a 'sinking' motion in the atmosphere, which causes the air to 'sit' over the ground, increasing the ambient pressure.

This is the exact opposite in a cyclonic circulation (anti-clock-wise motion) making for ascending motion of air, causing it to cool with height gained, later condensing into cloud and dropping down as rain.

The IMD said that the moisture level in the atmosphere will reduce gradually in the lower levels over the next two days, giving way to dry and cooler air from across the border to fill the lower levels, suppressing rainfall.

This would set up the right conditions for the monsoon to exit from parts of North-West India initially, before the withdrawal line covers more areas over West, North-West, Central and East India.

By the time the line crosses Central India, conditions would have evolved over the Bay of Bengal, Peninsular India and the Arabian Sea for the retreating monsoon (North-East monsoon).

A helpful buzz in the adjacent South China Sea/North-West Pacific with a remnant drifting across Indochina and landing into the Bay of Bengal has been seen to trigger the onset of North-East monsoon in the past.

Super typhoon

As of today (Tuesday), there is a super typhoon named 'Hagibis' farther to the East (North-West of Guam, East of the Philippines), with a track towards West-North-West becoming East-North-East and aiming at Japan.

While the initial West-North-West track is considered helpful from the viewpoint of the North-East monsoon, the latter would forfeit the advantage with the away-movement of the super typhoon to East-North-East.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service reckons that the next best opportunity may show up during the period from October 17 to 20, when a likely second storm forms over the Pacific waters.

And this system is expected to travel West-South-West from North-West Pacific into South China Sea, with an onward dispersal of a remnant into the Andaman Sea/South-East Bay of Bengal.

The US agency tracks the remnant across the Bay waters in a West-North-West direction towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, but not without any significant intensification. There is some rustle-up being forecast during this period also over the North-East Arabian Sea off the Konkan and Gujarat coasts with some gains for Saurashtra, though not for the North-East monsoon system.

Rains for the South

In the meanwhile, the IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls likely over Peninsular India and North-East India till Thursday, during the monsoon transition period.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also likely over East India and Peninsular India during the same period in a pattern normally associated with the chaotic movement of air over different regions.

Facilitating this are cyclonic circulations and troughs situated at vantage points to receive moisture feed locally from the nearest seas, tearing apart the skies in different shapes and sizes.

Thunderstorms breed along these formations are manifest in lightning, thundershowers and localised high winds as being reported from many regions in the East, North-East and Peninsular India.

The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls likely over Peninsular India and North-East India during the next two days.

AN extended outlook from October 13 to 15 has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over the South Peninsula and the East Coast and isolated to scattered rainfall over East and North-East India.