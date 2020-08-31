News

Monsoon session to start from September 14

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

The monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will begin on September 14   -  PRAKASH SINGH

Parliament’s monsoon session will begin from September 14, a notification issued on Monday said.

The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 am.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to meet at a different time on the same day, as it has been decided to stagger the sitting of the two houses due to the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended that the monsoon session be held from September 14 to October 1. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break, according to officials.

Hectic preparations are underway for the session with several first-time measures being put in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic such as testing of all MPs, staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials had said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 31, 2020
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha
parliament
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.