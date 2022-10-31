The Gujarat Government declared a state-wide mourning on November 2 after the tragic bridge collapse incident in Morbi that claimed 134 lives.

A high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar late on Monday evening.

After the meeting, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that a decision was taken to observe a State-wide mourning on November 2 in respect of the victims of the tragedy.

“On November 2, national flag will be hoisted at half-mast and no government public functions, receptions or entertainment programmes will be conducted,” the Chief Minister wrote in a Twitter post.

He further appealed to “offer prayers for the eternal peace to those who have lost their lives and pray for the families of the victims to get strength to bear the pain of this trauma.”

The Prime Minister is expected to visit the site Tuesday afternoon, on his last day of a 3-day Gujarat visit.