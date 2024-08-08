Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge commenting on the recent job reservation bill, said that the idea is to ensure more locals get jobs and that the only way of doing this is by ensuring they have the best skillsets. The government of Karnataka is coming up with “the most disruptive plan” to ensure every Kannadiga becomes the most skilled workforce in the world, he added.

Speaking at an event organised by TiE Bangalore, which announced their 9th Edition of TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2024, Kharge said, “Any State government would naturally want locals to be given preference. Reservations are already part of Karnataka’s industrial policy with respect to C and D group jobs.”

Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure MB Patil added, “Regarding local employment, our industrial policy mandates that industries receiving incentives from the government, particularly in D categories, must provide 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas. Overall, it will be 70 per cent.”

The Minister said that individuals will be trained locally through the State’s ITIs to ensure they meet industry standards. “Nothing will be forced on any industries, so there is no need for any panic. A decision that will be welcomed by both the stakeholders and the government will be implemented,” he said.

The IT/BT minister also commented on the 14-hour workday proposal in the IT/ITeS sector, “The 14-hour shift is an industry-driven request. States like Odisha and Telangana have implemented it. We are evaluating it currently and it is very industry-specific. However, any industry that wants to leverage this law has to seek permission from the Labour Department. As of now, it is just a thought process..”

Talking about plans to make Karnataka the skilled capital, the Minister said that skill gaps corporates and industries are facing must first be addressed. “We need to plan for emerging technologies. The framework will be ready in 30 days. .” said Kharge.

“I had a round table with over 50 chief human resource officers (CHROs) to determine the required skill sets. The idea is to help them move into research and development and spur innovations that will lead to entrepreneurship,” said Kharge.

He added that the State is coming up with the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Entrepreneurship programme’ to provide entrepreneurs a “soft landing” when they quit their jobs and get into entrepreneurship. “Half of them don’t become entrepreneurs not because of the risk of failure, but because of their socioeconomic backgrounds. We will provide these entrepreneurs around ₹25,000 per month,” he added.

Kharge also said that in the next few months, Karnataka will have a State-specific space tech policy.