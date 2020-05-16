‘More power to India-US friendship,’ says PM Modi on US’ ventilators to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to appreciate United States President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US will be donating ventilators to India to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” President Trump had tweeted on Friday.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to [Indian]- [US] friendship!” tweeted PM Modi.

India will be among several countries that will receive ventilators from the US, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, according to a media report.

The US is likely to airlift 200 mobile ventilators. The estimated cost of each ventilator is approximately ₹1 million, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The US President had also praised the role of Indian-American scientists in developing solutions to combat Covid-19.

Last month, India had lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine tablets and had allowed the export of 50 million tablets for COVID-19 treatment in the US.