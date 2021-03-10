More than 2.43 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

India has administered more than 2.43 crore vaccine doses since the vaccination drive that started in mid-January, Health Ministry said on Wednesday. These include 71,30,098 healthcare workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 38,90,257 HCWs (2nd dose), 69,36,480 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 4,73,422 FLWs (2nd Dose), 8,33,526 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 51,04,123 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years (1st Dose).

As on Tuesday (Day 53), more than 13.5 Lakh (13,59,173) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 10,60,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,98,229 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reporting high daily new Covid-19 cases. As many as 17,921 new daily cases were reported in last 24 hours across the country and 83.76 per cent of the new cases are from these six States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 9,927. It is followed by Kerala with 2,316, while Punjab reported 1,027 new cases, an official release said.