Indian consumers are taking charge of their health, seeking superfoods and wearables, and are also demanding more transparency in product information. With consumers becoming more proactive and discerning, the pressure is on for brands to meet the rising expectations.

According to the Global State of Health and Wellness 2025 Report released by NielsenIQ, more than half of Indian consumers (53 per cent) say they actively engage in behaviours like exercising, monitoring their health metrics and managing their diet. About 64 per cent said they prioritise transparency, citing the need for detailed product information and performance claims. “Tech-enabled wellness is on the rise, with 56 per cent already using wearables and 40 per cent planning to buy one in the next year,” it added.

“The message from Indian consumers is clear — they’re committed to wellness, but they expect brands to meet them with access, affordability and transparency. There’s a powerful opportunity here for companies across both FMCG and Tech & Durables to deliver smart, credible, and inclusive health solutions that match this intent,” said Roosevelt D’Souza, Customer Success Lead of NIQ in India.

In the next 12 months, 49 per cent consumers plan to buy more high-fibre foods, while 37 per cent are looking to add more plant-based proteins to their diets. “Superfoods (35 per cent) and probiotic-rich options (33 per cent) are also on their radar — signalling rising awareness around holistic nutrition,” it added.

Product transparency

When choosing health and wellness products, Indian consumers are placing greater emphasis on clarity, credibility and control:

Over 60 per cent want access to detailed product information, including usage, performance claims, and how to apply the product effectively. They also 61 per cent want more transparent and easier-to-understand labels “For health tech purchases, features (75 per cent), brand reputation (71 per cent) and user reviews (69 per cent) matter more than price,” it added.

While intent is strong, Indian consumers still face significant obstacles in their wellness journey as 51 per cent say healthier alternatives are too expensive, the report added.

Published on June 26, 2025