Most companies upbeat on achieving pre-Covid hiring numbers: Survey

A recent survey conducted by ed-tech startup Scaler found that 90 per cent of the Indian companies would be hiring at the same pace as the pre-Covid period.
The report revealed that over 50 per cent stated that they would be hiring more in Q1 2021 compared to last year in the same period.
The company conducted an in-house survey among 150+ partner companies across size and sectors (MNCs, Large companies, high-growth startups, and early-stage startups) to understand the hiring plans for Tech roles in 2021.
The findings are based on the interactions with CHROs, Talent Acquisition Heads, and CXOs & Founders (in startups).
The survey findings indicated that VC- funded startups, especially in Edtech, Logistics, and Gig-Economy, will be critical drivers of the job market in 2021. Top roles in demand are Software developers, Data Scientists, Web, and Mobile Application Developers, and UI/UX, Designers.
The survey added that the companies are willing to pay a premium for talents with knowledge and experience in new-age digital skills like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science, among others.
Commenting on the survey findings, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said in a statement: "The last year was tough for most sectors and industries. But over the last few months, things have changed. The current sentiment is quite positive as businesses across diverse sectors pick up momentum.”
He added: “We expect hiring, especially in the technology sector, to return to pre-covid numbers by the end of this quarter. Companies will hire, but they will focus on hiring the right talent. People will need to invest time and effort to ensure they have the requisite skills and knowledge. Up-skilling and re-skilling will continue to be key growth drivers."
