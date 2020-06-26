News

Most Covid cases in Delhi are mild: Kejriwal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

The Delhi government on Friday said that around 3,000 new Covid-positive cases are recorded daily in the national capital, but most of them are mild and do not require hospitalisation.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We have 13,000 beds ready,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Currently, there are 26,000 Covid patients. Of these, 6,000 beds are occupied. However, there might be a need to increase the number of ICU beds and the Delhi government is preparing for that, he added.

The Delhi government has also got permission to conduct plasma therapy at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospitals and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

“There has been a reduction in the number of deaths due to the use of plasma therapy. So far, what we have found is that it may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderately ill patients by not letting their condition worsen,” said Kejriwal.

The plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma recovered from whole blood of recovered Covid-19 patients, into seriously ill patients. While blood can be donated every three months, plasma donation can be done every 10 days by a donor.

An oxygen level less than 90 is considered dangerous, therefore, those who are in home isolation have been provided with a pulse oximeter. Most of them have received it and are requested to keep checking their oxygen level every 1-2 hours.

