Most Indian travellers ready to adopt ‘digital health passports’: Study

A majority of Indian travellers are ready to adopt ‘digital health passports’ to restart travel, according to a study commissioned by Amadeus.
As per the international study that included over 1,000 respondents from India, 93 per cent of Indian travellers would be comfortable using a digital health passport for future trips. As much as 47 per cent of respondents expressed interest in international travel within six weeks of lifting the restrictions.
The study further revealed that 79 per cent of Indian travellers would be willing to store their travel health data electronically “if it meant it will enable them to travel sooner, and if it enabled them to pass through the airport faster with less face-to-face interactions with others,” the report said.
However, concerns about security and privacy remained. While 34 per cent of respondents said that they are worried about data security risks with their personal information being hacked, 28 per cent of respondents were concerned about a lack of transparency and control over how and where their data will be shared.
“The highest scepticism around digital health passports was reported among Gen Z, with 12 per cent saying that they would not be comfortable using a digital health passport under any circumstances,” the report said.
“The travel industry needs to consider and explore the checks and balances to ease privacy concerns and build traveller confidence in digital health passports,’ it added.
As much as 53 per cent of Indian travellers said that they would be comfortable using a digital passport if it was accepted by most countries and was regulated as per international standards. While 80 per cent of the respondents were more likely to store health data on a secured app where a travel provider has partnered with a trusted healthcare provider.
When asked about the technologies that would increase confidence in travel in the next 12 months, mobile solutions were a preferred option. As much as 51 per cent of respondents said that they preferred mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications and alerts while 49 per cent were in favour of contactless mobile payments.
Mani Ganeshan, Head of R&D, APAC, Amadeus, said, “As businesses navigate out of the global pandemic, the future of travel looks optimistic. Innovations such as digital health passports can catalyse both traveller confidence and the opening of international borders once again. With the world racing towards digital transformation unlike ever before, sophisticated travel-friendly apps will help build the much-needed confidence for travellers both worldwide and in India.”
Christophe Bousquet, CTO, Amadeus, said, “This study reinforces the key role that technology will play in rebuilding travel. We’ve seen a shift since our last survey, as travellers now place more focus on mobile and touchless technology, crucial areas that will clearly strengthen traveller confidence.”
