Most of the population is still susceptible to the novel coronavirus: WHO

Most of the world’s population is still susceptible to the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

“Early serological studies reflect that a relatively low percentage of the population has antibodies to Covid-19, which means most of the population is still susceptible to the virus,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing.

Ghebreyesus, discussing the measures taken by various companies including lockdown, had said that many countries have been able to contain the outbreak from worsening. “Over the past week several countries have started lifting ‘stay-at-home’ orders and other restrictions in a phased way,” he said.

‘Vigilant eye needed’: WHO chief on easing restrictions

He also discussed the steps taken by the countries to test, trace and isolate Covid-19 cases to prevent the virus from spreading further. “Countries put these stringent measures in place, sometimes called lockdowns, in response to intense transmission. Many have used the time to ramp up their ability to test, trace, isolate and care for patients, which is the best way to track the virus, slow the spread and take pressure off the health systems,” he said.

“The good news is that there has been a great deal of success in slowing the virus and ultimately saving lives,” he further said.

The WHO Chief discussed the economic impact of the lockdowns leading many countries to consider lifting these restrictions in a phased manner. “To protect lives and livelihoods, a slow, steady, lifting of lockdowns is key to both stimulating economies, while also keeping a vigilant eye on the virus so that control measures can be quickly implemented if an upswing in cases is identified,” the WHO chief said.

Three questions

WHO had previously detailed six parameters that countries should consider before lifting lockdowns in order to prevent the resurgence of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Ghebreyesus further emphasised three main questions that the countries should consider before making a decision as to whether or not to put certain restrictions in place.

Countries must question if the epidemic under control and if their healthcare system will be able to cope with a resurgence of cases that may arise after relaxing certain measures. Countries must also assess their public health surveillance system in terms of detecting and managing the cases and their contacts, and identifying a resurgence of cases.

He further cited examples of the resurgence of cases in the Republic of Korea and in Wuhan, China after the lockdown was lifted. Germany has also reported an increase in cases since relaxing a few restrictions, he said. However, “all three countries have systems in place to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases,” he added.

WHO has recently published additional guidelines for the opening of workplaces and schools for countries to consider in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. “Until there is a vaccine, the comprehensive package of measures is our most effective set of tools to tackle the virus,” Ghebreyesus said.