Mother Dairy seeks support from e-commerce companies for doorstep milk delivery in Delhi

Mother Dairy has written to major e-commerce players asking them to maintain a smooth supply of milk in Delhi-NCR region especially in regions where it does not have milk booths. A spokesperson for Mother Dairy said, “Our teams are already working together in different locations, however, under the current scenario, we call upon to further strengthen our collaboration with e-commerce companies to reach out to communities in need.”

The company said it is looking to increase the capacity of poly pack milk, which can be delivered to the doorsteps of consumers in collaboration with e-commerce teams. Mother Dairy runs 850 booths in the Delhi-NCR region and said it is ensuring adequate milk supply is maintained at the booths.

The company spokesperson said, “We are ready to operate at our fullest capacity. Currently, we are operating around an average of 35 lakh litre/day, if e-commerce players are experiencing surged demand in some areas, we can increase our capacity by over 10 per cent, with the backing of smooth distribution."