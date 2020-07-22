MotherPod’s ‘Sainik for Doctors’ initiative launched

Shared mobility solutions provider MotherPod has launched the ‘Sainik for Doctors’ initiative for safe transfer of doctors and other front-line health workers to their hospitals and back home in vehicles piloted by defence veterans (ex-servicemen).

In the first phase of rollout, MotherPod has indicated that it would be partnering with healthcare institutions in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

According to Capt Sanjay Kumar Singh, Head of Partnerships, MotherPod, the initiative will restrict the number of passengers per ride at two, ensure that a secure acrylic partition is installed in every vehicle in addition to providing a single-use PPE kit with gloves, a sanitiser and mask to every passenger before commencement of the ride. Further, the interiors would be sanitised completely after each journey.

MotherPod aims to provide a range of technology-enabled mobility solutions and overtime expand its community of Sainiks by providing many more veterans a supportive ecosystem to move ahead in their careers, said Singh, adding “the effort is aimed at reskilling, resettlement and economic inclusion of ex-servicemen.”

The Bengaluru-based start-up envisions to re-skill around one lakh veterans in three years