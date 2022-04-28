hamburger

Motilal Oswal Fin Services net down 34% in Q4 FY22

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, April 28 | Updated on: Apr 28, 2022

To pay dividend of ₹3 a share, consider share buy-back

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported that its net profit in the March quarter was down 34 per cent at ₹303 crore against ₹462 crore logged in the same period last year.

The board of directors of the company will consider buy-back of share at its next meeting to be held on May 17. It has also declared a dividend of ₹3 per share.

Revenue in the quarter under review was down 8 per cent to ₹1,055 crore (₹1,148 crore), while expenses increased 14 per cent to ₹685 crore (₹599 crore).

The company plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures.

Revenue from capital markets business comprising retail broking, institutional equities and investment banking was up 35 per cent at ₹693 crore.

Motilal Oswal, Managing Director, said the strategy to invest business profits in the company’s own equity investment products yielded strong returns and as a result the networth has touched a new high.

The asset management business is likely to gain from process-driven investing and its niche offerings. The private equity business has delivered on both successful exit of its investment and largest-ever fund raise, while each of the seven businesses offers headroom for growth, he added.

