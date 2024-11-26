Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launch a new passive fund offer Nifty Capital Market Index. The fund will offer exposure to the growth potential of stocks listed under the capital market theme in India. The index comprises 15 companies which also form a part of the Nifty 500.

The NFO will end on December 10.

The Nifty Capital Market index has delivered 97 per cent returns in last one year and 32 per cent in three years, amid high volatility.

Interestingly, between 2010 and 2024 exchange volume and turnover have grown by 52 per cent annually. It may touch ₹95,000 lakh crore by FY’25, said the fund house.

Over the last eight years, the number of demat accounts has surged at an annualised rate of 29 per cent CAGR, reaching 17.5 crore accounts as of September. Simultaneously, monthly SIP inflows have soared from ₹3,698 crore in 2016 to over ₹24,509 crore in 2024.

Also, India led global markets this year with 209 IPOs, raising ₹64,000 crore at a 46 per cent CAGR since FY19. Despite these advancements, only 8 crore Indians invest in the stock market, presenting significant untapped potential.

Pratik Oswal, Chief of Business Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal AMC said, technological and operational ease with on the go investment, T+1 settlement time, UPI and IMPS based transfer on real-time basis has boosted investor participation.

The fund will invest in companies that are integral to the capital markets ecosystem, including stock brokers, depositories, wealth management firms, exchanges, and mutual fund companies, he said.

DSP Business Cycle NFO

DSP Mutual Fund has launched NFO on Business Cycle, an open-ended equity following business cycles-based investing theme. The investment strategy focuses on dynamically allocating assets to industries and sectors that exhibit strong growth potential and attractive valuations across large, mid and small cap companies.

Charanjit Singh, Fund Manager, DSP MF said the Business Cycle Fund is strategically designed to navigate through different phases of business cycles while managing risks effectively.

“We believe this fund will provide investors with a unique opportunity to capitalize on changing market dynamics,” said.

The NFO open for subscription on Wednesday and closes on December 11.