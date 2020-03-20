News

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigns

PTI Bhopal | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he would submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon.

The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Nath said he would submit his resignation to the governor shortly.

“I have decided to submit my resignations to the Governor...But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

