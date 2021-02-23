Mpeda, NCDC sign MoU for promotion of export-oriented marine products

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Marine Products Export Development Authority and the National Cooperative Development Corporation have inked an MoU to synergise their various programmes in the interest of export-oriented capture and culture of fisheries and allied sectors.
The MoU was signed by KS Srinivas, Chairman, Mpeda, and Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC.
“We have identified ample scope for working jointly in the interest of export promotion of marine products for bringing better value to the stakeholders through a variety of activities, including export focus, in line with the policies of the government,” Srinivas said.
Under the MoU, Mpeda and its Societies (NETFISH, NaCSA and RGCA) and NCDC will jointly formulate programmes to provide technical know-how to cooperatives to up-scale infrastructure created for primary production and post-harvest management in the marine products export sector.
Mpeda and its societies will share a list of all clusters in various States with NCDC, which may approach the clusters for achieving scale and aggregation with export orientation. It would also facilitate exports by the cooperatives assisted or identified by NCDC.
The two parties will jointly work towards capacity development of various stakeholders, organise outreach and awareness programmes and conduct workshops for the stakeholders.
The MoU also envisages Mpeda, its societies and NCDC working in close tandem to showcase to the Indian and global markets, the products, technologies, processes, knowledge and services by the stakeholders.
Further, they would work together to achieve the export targets and the goal of doubling farmer’s income as set out by the government.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...