Mpeda, NCDC sign MoU for promotion of export-oriented marine products

The Marine Products Export Development Authority and the National Cooperative Development Corporation have inked an MoU to synergise their various programmes in the interest of export-oriented capture and culture of fisheries and allied sectors.

The MoU was signed by KS Srinivas, Chairman, Mpeda, and Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC.

“We have identified ample scope for working jointly in the interest of export promotion of marine products for bringing better value to the stakeholders through a variety of activities, including export focus, in line with the policies of the government,” Srinivas said.

Under the MoU, Mpeda and its Societies (NETFISH, NaCSA and RGCA) and NCDC will jointly formulate programmes to provide technical know-how to cooperatives to up-scale infrastructure created for primary production and post-harvest management in the marine products export sector.

Mpeda and its societies will share a list of all clusters in various States with NCDC, which may approach the clusters for achieving scale and aggregation with export orientation. It would also facilitate exports by the cooperatives assisted or identified by NCDC.

The two parties will jointly work towards capacity development of various stakeholders, organise outreach and awareness programmes and conduct workshops for the stakeholders.

The MoU also envisages Mpeda, its societies and NCDC working in close tandem to showcase to the Indian and global markets, the products, technologies, processes, knowledge and services by the stakeholders.

Further, they would work together to achieve the export targets and the goal of doubling farmer’s income as set out by the government.