MPs form platform to fund ideas on public health

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
About 14 MPs representing various political parties have formed a National Action Group of Parliamentarians and have partnered with venture capital funds, health and public policy organisations and experts in health and policy to find solutions to the challenges posed in public health, economy, livelihoods and other areas cue to the spread of Covid 19.
A website launched by the group, www.piindia.org, will invite suggestions from public on issues such as public health. “The Members of Parliament will help the innovators take the solution to their respective state governments and constituencies. The venture capital firms and impact funds on the action group will take up the most effective and scalable solutions towards a consideration for funding and other support,” the group said in a press release.
Former spokesman of Samajwadi Party Ghanshyam Tiwari is the national coordinator for the organisation. MPs such as Agatha Sangma, GVL Narsimha Rao, Jamyang Tshering Namgyal, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, Manish Tewari, Rajeev Gowda, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Varun Gandhi are some of the members in the group.
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...