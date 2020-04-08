MPs form platform to fund ideas on public health

About 14 MPs representing various political parties have formed a National Action Group of Parliamentarians and have partnered with venture capital funds, health and public policy organisations and experts in health and policy to find solutions to the challenges posed in public health, economy, livelihoods and other areas cue to the spread of Covid 19.

A website launched by the group, www.piindia.org, will invite suggestions from public on issues such as public health. “The Members of Parliament will help the innovators take the solution to their respective state governments and constituencies. The venture capital firms and impact funds on the action group will take up the most effective and scalable solutions towards a consideration for funding and other support,” the group said in a press release.

Former spokesman of Samajwadi Party Ghanshyam Tiwari is the national coordinator for the organisation. MPs such as Agatha Sangma, GVL Narsimha Rao, Jamyang Tshering Namgyal, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, Manish Tewari, Rajeev Gowda, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Varun Gandhi are some of the members in the group.