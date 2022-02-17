hamburger

MRF mulls ₹1,000-cr expansion plan in Telangana

BL Hyderabad Bureau | February 17 | Updated on: Feb 17, 2022
Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of MRF, with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday

It donated ₹4 crore for ‘ Mana Ooru - Mana Badi’ (Our Village - Our School) initiative

MRF, a multi-national tyre manufacturer based out of Chennai, is considering a plan to invest ₹1,000 crore on expanding its Sangareddy facility in Telangana.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has said that he met Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of MRF India.

“He has informed that they have decided to invest ₹1,000 crore into expanding their facility in Telangana. They are also planning to set a new specialty assembly line at its plant in Sangareddy district,” the Minister has said in a statement.

Mammen has donated ₹4 crore for ‘ Mana Ooru - Mana Badi’ (Our Village - Our School) initiative that seeks to revamp the school infrastructure in the State.

Published on February 17, 2022

