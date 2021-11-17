News

MRPL asks public not to fall prey to fraudsters

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on November 17, 2021

A certain individual posing as the Managing Director of MRPL had sent messages to 361 MRPL employees

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has said that fraudsters are using the company’s name with malicious intent.

In a statement on Wednesday the company said that there was a fraudulent effort on October 13 to use the MRPL Managing Director’s identity to mislead employees.

It said that a certain individual posing as the Managing Director of MRPL had sent messages to 361 email ids of MRPL employees.

Mentioning that MRPL has initiated appropriate legal action in this matter, the statement said all official emails from MRPL end with the domain ‘@mrpl.co.in’. No other domains are used for any official communication, it said.

Previous scams

MRPL had previously cautioned against fake employment letters and fake letter heads being used by fraudsters to defraud the general public in the name of employment in MRPL.

Being a Central public sector enterprise, MRPL does all recruitments strictly in-line with laid down norms, it said, urging the public to exercise maximum caution to ensure that they don’t fall prey to job scams.

Published on November 17, 2021

