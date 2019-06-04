News

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed chief of India Meteorological Department

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 04, 2019 Published on June 04, 2019

Renowned scientist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was appointed on Tuesday as the chief of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mohapatra, who is Scientist ‘G’ in the IMD, has been appointed as Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, for a period of five years, it said. He will assume charge of the post on or after August 1, 2019, the order said.

The IMD is responsible for weather and climate related forecasts for the country. It is also mandated to warn against severe weather phenomenon such as cyclones, dust storms, heavy rain and snow, cold and heat-waves, among others.

