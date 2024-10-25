Investigating the alleged irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case involving the Karnataka Chief Minister’s family, the Lokayukta police, on Friday, questioned Siddaramaiah’s wife BM Parvathi at Lokayukta office in Mysuru for hours.

According to media reports, following a Special Court order on September 25, the Lokayukta police booked the CM, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy purchased land and gifted to his sister, among others.

The Special Court’s order came a day after the High Court upheld Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s santion to probe into Siddaramaiah’s connection to the case.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, against Siddaramaiah over the “irregularities” in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by MUDA.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters, “It is too early for us to conclude anything. They’ve issued notices, and after the investigation, will come to a conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka CM recently filed an appeal before the division bench of the High Court, challenging the decision of a single-judge bench in connection with the scam.

The bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, on September 24, dismissed Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging Governor Gehlot’s approval for a probe against him.

(with inputs from PTI)

