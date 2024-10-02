The Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to take back 14 plots allotted to BM Parvathi, wife of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. This development follows Parvathi’s letter to the authority requesting the return of the plots and the cancellation of the sale deed in light of the ongoing political controversy.

“We have cancelled the sale deed for the 14 sites in Parvathi Siddaramaiah’s name and will inform the investigating agencies. The plots will not be allotted to anyone until the investigation is concluded,” said MUDA commissioner A N Raghunandan. The authority reached this decision after consulting its panel of advocates and legal officers.

Last night, Parvathi Siddaramaiah decided to return the land in question, stating in a letter addressed to the authority that no site or wealth was more important than her husband’s dignity. Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment and condemned what he called a political conspiracy against him, accusing the BJP of dragging his family into the controversy, which ultimately led to Parvathi’s decision to return the land.

The land allotted to Parvathi was located in the upscale Vijayanagar III and IV stages as compensation for three acres and 16 guntas of land lost in Kasare village, Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru Taluk. The issue came to light after RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a case against Siddaramaiah, accusing him of irregularities in the allocation of compensatory lands.

(With inputs from PTI)

