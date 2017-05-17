Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of Global Game Changers

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani leads a Forbes list of ‘Global Game Changers’ who are transforming their industries and changing the lives of billions of people around the globe.
Forbes’ second annual Global Game Changers' list includes 25 “intrepid business leaders” who are “unsatisfied with the status quo” and “transforming their industries and changing the lives of billions of people around the globe.”
Ambani, 60 comes at the top of the list for his game changing efforts to bring the Internet to India’s masses.
“Oil and gas tycoon entered the country’s telecom market with a bang, offering fast Internet at dirt-cheap prices.
Gained 100 million customers in six months and set off a wave of consolidation in the market,” Forbes said, referring to his company’s mobile network operator Reliance Jio.
It quoted Ambani as saying that “anything and everything that can go digital is going digital. India cannot afford to be left behind.”
Forbes said the 25 trailblazers on the list are re-imagining countless facets of everyday life, from health to sending money to relatives abroad.
“While plenty of corporate functionaries make headlines for successful turnarounds or record profits, we sought to identify true movers and shakers who are determining the course of the future for more than just their own shareholders or employees,” it said.
The list includes founder of home appliances company Dyson, James Dyson, American global investment management corporation BlackRock cofounder Larry Fink, Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, social media company Snap cofounder Evan Spiegel, Chinese ride sharing giant Didi Chuxing founder Cheng Wei and African retail tycoon Christo Wiese.
