Mukesh Ambani richest man in India: Report

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, with wealth of ₹3.8 lakh crore, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019. He topped the list for the eighth straight year.
Second on the list is SP Hinduja and family, with wealth worth ₹1.86 lakh crore, followed by technology mogul Azim Premji with a wealth of ₹ 1.17 lakh crore. LN Mittal and family, Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, is the fourth richest in the list with ₹1.07 lakh crore of wealth.
The report said that 953 individuals, who have a minimum wealth of ₹1,000 crore, were on the list. This is an increase by 15 per cent, or 122 individuals, compared to last year, it added. In 2018, the number of individuals on the list was 831. The number of individuals in the list has grown by 181 per cent since Hurun India Rich List 2016.
Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun Report India, said, "The 2019 list has entrants from 63 cities with Mumbai having the largest number of entrants at 246."
Gensol Engineering to tap the market
Raising the density of e-buses wherever possible will reduce the cost of operations
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Suven Life Sciences at current levels. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...