Mukesh Ambani richest man in India: Report

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, with wealth of ₹3.8 lakh crore, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019. He topped the list for the eighth straight year.

Second on the list is SP Hinduja and family, with wealth worth ₹1.86 lakh crore, followed by technology mogul Azim Premji with a wealth of ₹ 1.17 lakh crore. LN Mittal and family, Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, is the fourth richest in the list with ₹1.07 lakh crore of wealth.

The report said that 953 individuals, who have a minimum wealth of ₹1,000 crore, were on the list. This is an increase by 15 per cent, or 122 individuals, compared to last year, it added. In 2018, the number of individuals on the list was 831. The number of individuals in the list has grown by 181 per cent since Hurun India Rich List 2016.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun Report India, said, "The 2019 list has entrants from 63 cities with Mumbai having the largest number of entrants at 246."