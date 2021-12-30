Multiplex Association of India seeks Delhi government's intervention to reopen cinemas

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Thursday sought Delhi government’s intervention for reopening of cinemas stating that the shutdown of the cinemas in the capital has caused “massive uncertainty” for release of big film releases.

A delegation of MAI led by PVR CMD Ajay Bijli met with Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, highlighting the adverse economic situation being faced by the film and cinema industry since March 2020, due to multiple shutdowns due to the Covid outbreak.

Yellow alert

On Tuesday, Delhi government enforced the “yellow alert” of the Graded Response Action Plan and imposed various restrictions including shutdown of cinemas.

The MAI delegation urged the Minister to give cinemas an equal treatment with comparable industries and institutions and emphasised that the cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees through usage of enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene, and other safety protocols.

In a statement, Bijli said, “ We fully understand the challenges at the Government’s end in these tough times, however, instead of closing the cinemas, we would urge the Delhi Government to consider introducing ‘double vaccination requirement’ to enter cinemas, as is the case in some other states. Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50% can be reintroduced at cinemas.”

MAI added that the Deputy Chief Minister assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with Delhi Disaster Management Authority Task Force and other Government Officers.