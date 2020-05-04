Multiplex Association of India urges industry to hold film release for exclusive theatrical window

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), a nationwide group of cinema operators, has appealed to studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector by holding and releasing their films in theatres once they open again.
“To this end, we urge all studios, producers, artistes and other content creators, to kindly respect the exclusive theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stake-holders, not just in India, but even globally, for several decades,” it said in a statement on Monday.
This is in the backdrop of the cinema sector suffering massive financial losses amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the closure of screens and hardships beleaguering employees, not just of cinemas, but of even the supply chains and other stakeholders, it noted.
Collective action to tide over and emerge out of this crisis, from all industry constituents, is more important than ever, it said.
“When this crisis passes, the combination of pent-up demand and promise of new movies, we are sure, would boost the film business and contribute massively to reviving our industry. The collective, social experience of watching films on big screen needs to be preserved and it can be done only with the collective support of all stakeholders,” it said.
By supporting each other now, we will return stronger than ever, when we are again able to welcome back the many crores of devoted film fans who miss the big screen every bit as much as we do, it added.
MAI is committed to working with government institutions and partners through the weeks and months to come to ensure that cinemas survive this testing time, it said.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...