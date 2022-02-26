Mumbai airport makes special arrangements for Indian students returning from Ukraine

The stranded students are expected to arrive in Mumbai today at 8 p.m.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has made special arrangements to facilitate smooth transit of young Indian students returning from Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis with Russia.

“In light of the current crisis in Ukraine, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students,” CSMIA said in an official statement.

The stranded students are expected to arrive in Mumbai today, February 26, by AI1944 at ETA 20:00 hours, airport authorities said.

The flight departed from the Mumbai international airport on Saturday morning for the Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the crisis.

Air India, in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday said that it will be operating flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Bucharest and Budapest today on Saturday as special government charter flights to fly back stranded Indian citizens.

Special corridor for students

CSMIA, as part of its special arrangements, has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers.

“As per the guidelines laid down by the government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) will be conducting mandatory temperature checks,” it said.

Passengers would be required to produce either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival.

In case any passenger is unable to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport. The cost of the test would be borne by the airport.

These passengers will be allowed to leave the airport only if they test negative. If any passenger tests positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the government.

It has also fenced in a special area at the airport for the arriving passengers. They will be provided free WiFi, water bottles and food. The airport authorities will provide required guidance and medical assistance at the time of arrival, it added.