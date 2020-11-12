Mumbai airport to offer free food and WiFi to passengers waiting for RT-PCR results

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
Mumbai airport authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have announced that people who arrive in the city and take the RT-PCR test can now avail of free WiFi and food while waiting for the test results, Indian Express reported.
CSMIA announced on Tuesday in a statement that RT-PCR test results take around eight hours to arrive. The standard cost of the test is ₹3,900 per person.
During the interval, people can have food from a special menu and will be served hot and cold beverages round-the-clock on request. This will be carried out alongside unlimited browsing.
The airport authorities launched the RT-PCR test facility on September 6. Since then, more than 8,000 people — 6910 men and 1090 women — have taken the test so far. Of them, around 100 have tested positive for the coronavirus, CSMIA stated.
Mumbai, on Wednesday, reported 1,069 coronavirus cases, after witnessing a slowdown of the spread in the last two weeks. The recent surge is due to the market rush ahead of Diwali.
This has taken the overall toll to over 2.66 lakh coronavirus cases, Mumbai Mirror reported.
