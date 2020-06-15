Mumbai Airport to operate more flights from June 16

Mumbai Airport has been permitted to double the number of flights that can land and take off from June 16 onwards. Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) confirmed this in a late evening statement.

GVK-led MIAL which manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that the order will be implemented starting 16th June. A spokesperson said that MIAL has been permitted to “cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals.”

A senior private airline official said on condition of anonymity that it is likely that the full impact of doubling of flights could be felt post 17th June “as airlines will require time to rooster crew and passengers will need time to draw up their travel schedule.”

According to the earlier mandate, only 25 departures and arrivals were allowed at the Mumbai airport to avoid the spread of covid-19.

However, a MIAL spokesperson said, “We are glad about the new progress that has come in favour of CSMIA, and we continue to relentlessly work towards ensuring the safety of our passengers and smooth functioning at the airport,” the spokesperson said.

A senior government official said that flights were only being increased in to and out of Mumbai right now, adding that details like which airline will operate how many more flights will be worked out on late evening on June 15.

A senior official of a second private airline agreed adding they could look at doubling their connection to four. The airline is yet to take a call on which flights they will increase.

The first announcement was made in the last week of May. MIAL had in the first week catered to a total of 391 flights which included 196 departures and 195 arrival movements, as of June 1. CSMIA has handled a total of 42,503 passengers which include 31,665 passengers at departures and 10,838 at arrivals.

Despite the capacity being increased and safety measures being beefed up, airlines are unable to attract fliers. Most of the airlines do not see a passenger load factor of over 55 per cent. In the days to see, it will be note-worthy to see, if airlines get are able to fly up to their mark or not.