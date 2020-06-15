Mumbai Airport to operate more flights from June 16

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Mumbai Airport has been permitted to double the number of flights that can land and take off from June 16 onwards. Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) confirmed this in a late evening statement.
GVK-led MIAL which manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that the order will be implemented starting 16th June. A spokesperson said that MIAL has been permitted to “cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals.”
A senior private airline official said on condition of anonymity that it is likely that the full impact of doubling of flights could be felt post 17th June “as airlines will require time to rooster crew and passengers will need time to draw up their travel schedule.”
According to the earlier mandate, only 25 departures and arrivals were allowed at the Mumbai airport to avoid the spread of covid-19.
However, a MIAL spokesperson said, “We are glad about the new progress that has come in favour of CSMIA, and we continue to relentlessly work towards ensuring the safety of our passengers and smooth functioning at the airport,” the spokesperson said.
A senior government official said that flights were only being increased in to and out of Mumbai right now, adding that details like which airline will operate how many more flights will be worked out on late evening on June 15.
A senior official of a second private airline agreed adding they could look at doubling their connection to four. The airline is yet to take a call on which flights they will increase.
The first announcement was made in the last week of May. MIAL had in the first week catered to a total of 391 flights which included 196 departures and 195 arrival movements, as of June 1. CSMIA has handled a total of 42,503 passengers which include 31,665 passengers at departures and 10,838 at arrivals.
Despite the capacity being increased and safety measures being beefed up, airlines are unable to attract fliers. Most of the airlines do not see a passenger load factor of over 55 per cent. In the days to see, it will be note-worthy to see, if airlines get are able to fly up to their mark or not.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
Mortality ChargeWhen you buy your life insurance policy, the insurance company will levy a charge for ...
Uncertainty over inflows into the six debt funds, sizeable borrowings, legal issues in winding up process may ...
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...