Mumbai civic body asked to explore possibilities of global procurement of Covid-19 vaccines: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, May 11

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been asked to explore the possibility of global procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday. “Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift & efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

He further discussed other measures to improve and increase vaccination efforts. “We are also working on a method to ensure that the non-tech savvy citizens and those who can’t operate the CoWin app with easehave access to vaccines in time," he said.

He further said that the Mumbai civic body shall be having a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive-in vaccination centre across all zones of Mumbai.

Also read: Covid-19: Mumbai model receives applause

BMC has also issued guidelines for the vaccination policy of housing societies partnering with hospitals for vaccination within society complexes on Monday.

Mumbai reported 1,794 new cases on Monday. The number of cured and discharged patients increased by 3,580. The current doubling rate of the virus in the city is 163 Days. The growth rate between May 3 and 9 May is 0.41 per cent, as per the data shared by BMC.

Currently, Mumbai, similar to other parts of India is administering the two domestically manufactured vaccines-Covaxin and Covishield-for eligible beneficiaries.

Separately, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a letter written to Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, also discussed the procurement of vaccines from other manufacturers to increase vaccination. “The State of Maharashtra is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement if possible, so as to safeguard our citizens and to give a boost to India’s vaccination program. However, the producers do not have enough stocks,” said Thackeray.

“If the States are allowed to procure from other manufacturers as well, we would be able to cover a larger population in a shorter time and help reduce the impact of a possible third wave of Covid,” he added.

Own apps for vaccination

He further suggested that the ICMR may set the medical framework for the FDAs of each state, within which they could procure the various vaccines available to the world to fight Covid-19. He also urged the Central Government to consider letting States develop their own apps for Covid-19 vaccination.

The Maharashtra CM in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested developing state-level apps for Covid-19 vaccination registration for citizens to increase efficiency.