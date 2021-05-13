Mumbai civic body floats global tender for 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday floated a global expression of interest (EOI) to procure 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The Mumbai civic body had taken the decision on Monday in a bid to expedite the vaccination drive in the city.

BMC in a statement as quoted by a Hindustan Times report said “To supply one crore (10 million) doses of Covid prevention vaccine, BMC has published a Global Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting various companies to submit proposals. This notice has been published today (May 12, 2021) and according to this, EoI are to be submitted to the BMC by 1pm on May 18, 2021.”

“The proposals will be unveiled on the same day, May 18, 2021, at 3pm. If the BMC issues a work order, the entire vaccine will have to be supplied to the concerned companies within three weeks,” it said.

Manufacturers of the anti-Covid vaccines, their Indian partners, wholesalers of manufacturers, authorised distributors of manufacturers can participate in the tendering process as per the EoI. However, countries sharing borders with India such as China have been barred from participating in the tendering process, as per reports.

ICMR guidelines

The vaccine should follow Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and the manufacturer should have approval from the DCGI for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in Indian territory. As per BMC, all clearances for vaccines including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson from the Centre will have to be taken by the manufacturers themselves, as per the Hindustan Times report.

As per the EOI, it is mandatory for manufacturers to arrange for cold storage facilities.

The EOI comes days after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray had asked the BMC to explore the possibility of global procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. “Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift & efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines,” Thackeray had said in a tweet.

Separately, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter written to Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also discussed the procurement of vaccines from other manufacturers to increase vaccination. “The State of Maharashtra is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement if possible, so as to safeguard our citizens and to give a boost to India’s vaccination programme. However, the producers do not have enough stocks,” the Maharashtra CM had said.

“If the States are allowed to procure from other manufacturers as well, we would be able to cover a larger population in a shorter time and help reduce the impact of a possible third wave of Covid,” he added.

He had further suggested that the ICMR may set the medical framework for the FDAs of each state, within which they could procure the various vaccines available to the world to fight Covid-19.