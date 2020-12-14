News

Mumbai Metro extends timing of train operations from December 14

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

Mumbai Metro will extend the timing of its train operations for commuters from Monday.

“Mumbai Metro One extends timing of its train operations. First and last train from Versova will be at 0750 and 2050 hrs; & from Ghatkopar at 0815 and 2115 hrs, respectively. Stations will open 15 minutes prior to the departure of the first train,” Mumbai Metro tweeted from its official account.

The service resumed operations in October after remaining shut for nearly seven months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra government had permitted metro services to resume in Mumbai as part of its new guidelines that came into effect from October 15.

The services were resumed with over more than 200 trips in either direction.

Previously, the Metro timings were set to operate from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm which has now been extended.

Currently, the Metro facilitates commute for 50,000 people on weekdays, down from over 4 lakh prior to the pandemic, according to a news report.

