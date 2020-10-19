Mumbai Metro services resume operations today: What you need to know

Mumbai Metro services have resumed operations from Monday, after remaining shut for nearly seven months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra government permitted metro services to resume in Mumbai as part of its new guidelines that came into effect from October 15.

Mumbai Metro tweeted a picture of early commuters who began travelling through the service starting today

“We are so delighted to have you back Metrokars. Here are few pictures of commuters who took their favourite Metro ride after 200+ days of break. Please share your 1st metro ride story with us @MumMetro,” read the caption.

It had earlier shared a few guidelines for passengers travelling through the Metro which will operate from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.

As of now, Mumbai Metro will conduct more than 200 trips in either direction. Only select entry and exit gates at stations are currently functional as per a list tweeted by Mumbai Metro.

Passengers have been asked to use earmarked gates only. Commuters will undergo thermal screening at all entry gates. Passengers will be asked to sanity their hands following the thermal screening.

Children and elderly people above 65 years of age have been advised not to travel by metro.

People showing symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter the station.

Passengers will be required to stand at marked places inside the station and the trains while marked seats will have to be left vacant. Metro further advised commuters to carry minimum luggage and avoid metallic items while travelling. Use of Smart cards, QR tickets and mobile ticketing in encouraged.