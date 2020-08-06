Mumbai Rains: Colaba receives the heaviest rainfall in 46 years

Mumbai city was battered by intense rainfall and strong winds on Wednesday.

Parts of South Mumbai received extremely heavy rainfalls. Colaba (South Mumbai or Mumbai city) had witnessed the heaviest rainfall in the past 46 years, News18 reported.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the 24 hours up to 8:30 am on Thursday, Colaba had received 331.8mm of rainfall and Santacruz 162.3mm. The BMC had reported 101.4-kmph winds at Marine Lines at 4.15 pm, Mumbai mirror reported.

IMD on Thursday said that Mumbai and nearby regions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today with strong winds for the second day.

“Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3-4 hrs. accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph. during next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas,” IMD tweeted.

The city had received intense rainfall on Wednesday with many areas being heavily flooded due to the downpour.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai in a tweet on Thursday morning had said that Mumbai, Thane and parts of Navi Mumbai had received over 200mm of heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

“Next 24 hrs could see gradual decrease in intensity of RF in city,” he tweeted.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had opened temporary shelters at Municipal Schools between CST and Kurla.

“ The Fire Brigade and its flood rescue teams are deployed at half a dozen Regional Reconciliation Centres with the required manpower and equipment. Three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also active and they have been asked to be ready for immediate help in case of an emergency," the BMC had said as quoted by a News18 report.

Teams have been deployed at Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Raigad.

The IMD has sounded an ‘Orange Alert’ for Pune, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur as per reports.