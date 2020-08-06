Mumbai Rains: Colaba receives the heaviest rainfall in 46 years

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Mumbai city was battered by intense rainfall and strong winds on Wednesday.
Parts of South Mumbai received extremely heavy rainfalls. Colaba (South Mumbai or Mumbai city) had witnessed the heaviest rainfall in the past 46 years, News18 reported.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the 24 hours up to 8:30 am on Thursday, Colaba had received 331.8mm of rainfall and Santacruz 162.3mm. The BMC had reported 101.4-kmph winds at Marine Lines at 4.15 pm, Mumbai mirror reported.
IMD on Thursday said that Mumbai and nearby regions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today with strong winds for the second day.
“Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3-4 hrs. accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph. during next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas,” IMD tweeted.
The city had received intense rainfall on Wednesday with many areas being heavily flooded due to the downpour.
KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai in a tweet on Thursday morning had said that Mumbai, Thane and parts of Navi Mumbai had received over 200mm of heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.
“Next 24 hrs could see gradual decrease in intensity of RF in city,” he tweeted.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had opened temporary shelters at Municipal Schools between CST and Kurla.
“The Fire Brigade and its flood rescue teams are deployed at half a dozen Regional Reconciliation Centres with the required manpower and equipment. Three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also active and they have been asked to be ready for immediate help in case of an emergency," the BMC had said as quoted by a News18 report.
Teams have been deployed at Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Raigad.
The IMD has sounded an ‘Orange Alert’ for Pune, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur as per reports.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010421055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...