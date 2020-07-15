Mumbai Rains: IMD sounds ‘Orange Alert’ for Mumbai, BMC warn of heavy tides

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday and has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) further urged citizens to remain careful while issuing a high tide warning.

“#IMDOrangeAlert @IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs #MyBMCMonsoonUpdates,” BMC had tweeted this morning.

“@IndiaMetDept Has warned of heavy rains in Mumbai city and suburbs. Citizens should be careful. Don't go near the beach or in places where there is stagnant water,” it had tweeted (translated from Marathi).

IMD has said that a “heavy spell” of rainfall is most likely to continue over Mumbai today.

The city’s suburbs had received heavy rainfall in the morning.

“Rainfall in last 3 hrs in Mumbai Satacruz 63 mm, Bandra 95 mm, Mahalaxmi 43 mm, Ram mandir 68 mm, Colaba 12 mm Very active monsoon conditions over west coast and Mumbai,” KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai had tweeted at noon.

“Heavy rainfalls to continue, pl watch for all updates. Take care, next 2 days,” he had said.