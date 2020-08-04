Mumbai Rains: IMD sounds ‘Red’ alert, offices to remain shut for the day, says BMC

With Mumbai receiving intense rainfall throughout the night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the city.

Mumbai and its suburbs will receive heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours with a high tide expected at 12:47 pm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert and has said that offices will remain shut for the day.

The IMD red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs is in place for the next two days. Rains lashed the metropolis yesterday as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened.

High tide expected

“Owing to the heavy rainfall since last night and forecasts of extremely heavy rain by @IndiaMetDept, all offices and establishments in Mumbai, except emergency services, will remain closed,” BMC tweeted.

“With a 4.45 metre high tide at 12:47pm, Mumbaikars are requested to not venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas,” it added.

BEST buses had been diverted while low lying suburbs were waterlogged on Tuesday morning.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, “Mumbai and around rain updates at 7.45 am on 4 th Aug Colaba 220, Santacruz 254, Ram Mandir 152, Mira Road 152, Mahalaxmi 172, Vidyavihar 159 mm. Most of the stations in Thane and NM reported more than 150 mm Trend to continue for next 48 hrs RED ALERT IS ON FOR MUMBAI, THANE.”.

Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts have been put on on alert on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is on heavy rain alert for August 5.