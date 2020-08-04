Mumbai Rains: IMD sounds ‘Red’ alert, offices to remain shut for the day, says BMC

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
With Mumbai receiving intense rainfall throughout the night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the city.
Mumbai and its suburbs will receive heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours with a high tide expected at 12:47 pm.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert and has said that offices will remain shut for the day.
The IMD red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs is in place for the next two days. Rains lashed the metropolis yesterday as the monsoon system active over the Arabian Sea strengthened.
“Owing to the heavy rainfall since last night and forecasts of extremely heavy rain by @IndiaMetDept, all offices and establishments in Mumbai, except emergency services, will remain closed,” BMC tweeted.
“With a 4.45 metre high tide at 12:47pm, Mumbaikars are requested to not venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas,” it added.
BEST buses had been diverted while low lying suburbs were waterlogged on Tuesday morning.
KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, “Mumbai and around rain updates at 7.45 am on 4 th Aug Colaba 220, Santacruz 254, Ram Mandir 152, Mira Road 152, Mahalaxmi 172, Vidyavihar 159 mm. Most of the stations in Thane and NM reported more than 150 mm Trend to continue for next 48 hrs RED ALERT IS ON FOR MUMBAI, THANE.”.
Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts have been put on on alert on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is on heavy rain alert for August 5.
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Cervin Family Office offers advisory, governance, strategy and financial planning services
Touted as a special camera phone, the X3 SuperZoom is otherwise an all-rounder with some hits and some misses
During Covid-19 lockdown, Amazon’s AI-powered virtual assistant is helping the elderly in myriad ways. Here’s ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...