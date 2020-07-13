News

Mumbai records Covid-19 doubling rate of 50 days

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 13, 2020 Published on July 13, 2020

A file photo of doctors collecting swab sample of a child for corona test at a camp conducted at Dharavi, Mumbai   -  Vijay Bate

Recovery rate stands at 70%, while for Maharashtra it is 55%

Mumbai, one of the worst-affected cities by the Covid-19, is witnessing a slow in the doubling rate, which now stands at 50 days. The capital city recorded a recovery rate of 70 per cent. While for the State, it stands at 55.15 per cent.

According to the Indian Express report, of the 44 patients who died of coronavirus in Mumbai, 32 had co-morbidities.

The capital city added 1,243 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the tally to over 92,000.

Maharashtra, the worst affected State, is nearing 2,60,000 cases. Of the around 2.5 lakh cases, 1,03,516 patients are currently under treatment.

Recently, 18 people have tested positive at Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor located in Mumbai, per the previous report.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has also percolated to Mumbai’s B-town as Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after he tested positive for the virus. His son actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his grand-daughter Aradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Published on July 13, 2020
