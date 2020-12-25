Mumbai ulemas reject use of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines made of pork gelatin

Muslim scholars, also known as ulemas, convened a meeting of clerics and decided that the Chinese vaccines, reportedly made of pork gelatin, cannot be administered to any Muslim.

The decision has been taken as gelatin made of the pig is ‘Haram’ or forbidden for Muslims.

Raza Academy’s Secretary-General, Saeed Noorie, announced the decision and said, “There are reports of a Chinese vaccine with parts of pig’s body. As pig is Haram for Muslims, a vaccine containing its body parts cannot be allowed.”

While reading out the decision by Qazi-e-Mumbai Hazrat Mufti Mehmood Akhtar, Noorie said: “Even if a hair of a pig falls in a well, water from that well is forbidden for Muslims. Hence, as per Islamic law, a vaccine which contains pig’s gelatin cannot act as a treatment against any disease.”

Noorie also made a video appealing to the Indian government to not order the Chinese vaccine that is made of pork.

“Any vaccine ordered or made in India, the government should give a list of vaccine content to the ulemas so that they can make announcements regarding the use of the vaccine," he added.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ highest Islamic authority ruled out that all coronavirus vaccines can be administered to Muslims despite their contents, as per media reports.