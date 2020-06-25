Mumbai’s municipal markets to reopen on odd-even basis: Report

Municipal markets in Mumbai are set to reopen after remaining shut for over two months, amid the nationwide lockdown in light of Covid-19 pandemic, according to reports.

Shops inside Mumbai’s municipal markets will open on an odd-even basis, according to a circular issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

The city has 203 civic markets including the Crawford Market in Fort area. Under State’s ‘Mission Begin Again,’ shops outside of these markets are allowed to open on an odd-even basis. However, the civic markets are awaiting approval fro the BMC along with clear instructions for operations, Indian Express reported.

According to the guidelines issued by the civic body, the shops can operate on an odd-even basis with only two persons allowed to work in each shop.

No senior citizens or persons showing symptoms of Covid-19 will be allowed to work, the report said. As for shops near containment zones, the local ward officer can take the call in regard to whether or not should the markets be allowed to function.

"Traders, vendors and customers will be required to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while operating their establishments on both sides of these markets alternately on the odd-even basis," the BMC stated as quoted by a media report.

Shopkeepers will also have to ensure supply of protective gear including masks, gloves, sanitisers. They will also be required to check the body temperature of each person working. They can hire private security guards for crowd control if required, the circular said.

However, hotels and eateries inside the markets will remain closed until further instructions.

Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported over 3,800 Covid cases taking the total number of cases to over 1,42,900, a health department official said. Casualties in the state surpassed 6,700.