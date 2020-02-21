News

Myanmar President U Win Myint to visit India from Feb 26-29

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Myanmar President U Win Myint will pay a state visit to India from February 26-29 and hold talks with the top leadership here to deepen bilateral ties. The Myanmarese president is also expected to visit Agra and Bodh Gaya, following his official meetings in New Delhi.

At the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, Myint will pay a state visit to India between February 26 to 29. He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Daw Cho Cho, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

