MyGate partners with REVOS to provide EV charging infra to RWAs

Gated community management app MyGate has partnered with EV infrastructure company REVOS to set up electric vehicle charging solutions in resident welfare associations (RWAs) and gated societies.

Peer-to-peer charging point

Last month, REVOS launched its peer-to-peer charging point BOLT. The charging units come with an energy calculator to monitor power consumption and payments can be made by the customer by scanning the QR code placed next to the charging point. Currently the company is not charging any transactional costs from the customers other than the initial cost (₹3,000) of setting the charging point.

The MyGate-BOLT partnership will also help RWAs generate passive income by opening it up for both residents and visitors. Together, the companies plan to install the BOLT EV charging solution in thousands of gated communities in the next 12 months across India. MyGate claims to currently facilitate over 3 million check-ins every day at over 25,000 gated communities across the 25+ cities in India.

Informal enquiries

Abhishek Kumar, COO & Cofounder, MyGate, told BusinessLine, “Since the last few months, inorganically, we have been getting enquiries about EV charging infra. There have been informal enquiries from RWAs to our account managers asking if we are doing something in the EV charging infra space. So this has been going on informally, not on a large scale but it was enough for us to start dabbling in the space and understand what it means from the demand side. The companies who are in the space of EV infrastructure or OEMs who have an arm of EV charging within their company have also started reaching out to us to see if there is a partnership opportunity. I think in the larger scheme of things, EV has been picking up pace and it was enough of a trigger point for us to start thinking about a partnership.”

Rising adoption

Jyotiranjan, Cofounder, REVOS, said, “Using BOLT, we hope to charge over one million vehicles in India in the next five years. With the increasing adoption of EVs in the country and the push from the Indian and State governments, we look forward to supporting RWAs and gated societies as they transition to an ecosystem where EVs are a part of everyday life.”

Thousands of BOLT charging points are said to have already been installed across 60 different cities in India with an installed capacity of over 3,600 KW.

MyGate recently conducted a survey in gated communities around EV charging infrastructure and according to the survey, more than 40 per cent RWAs are looking to install EV charging solutions within the next 12 months and over 30 per cent societies will do so in the next 1-3 years. Urban apartment and villa communities, with their high population densities and localised demand, are crucial locations for semi-public charging infrastructure. RWAs, thus, play an important role in filling this gap.

Varied options

Under this partnership, BOLT will be integrated within the MyGate App which will eliminate the need to install any other app. RWAs will have the flexibility to choose from a wide range of EV charging options for community and private charging. The BOLT charging network is hardware agnostic and can be integrated with most charging solution providers in the country. Once BOLT is installed, RWAs can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide on the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs. They can also choose to recover the initial investment by charging a transaction fee from residents based on their operational model.

Residents will be able to see available EV charging options within the MyGate app, book slots to charge their EVs and also pay as per usage. Residents will also have an option to request the installation of a charging station in their private parking lots from the MyGate app post approval from their RWA. Furthermore, BOLT’s Charger Management System comes in-built with advanced load balancing and dynamic tariff capabilities. As smart metering evolves in India, residents’ vehicles will be auto charged during off peak times when the tariff is low reducing the peak loads and saving costs for the residents and RWAs.